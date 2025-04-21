Pope Francis’ last message to the world included Gaza ceasefire, Israel, and Ukraine war: What did he say?

Pope Francis's death on Easter Monday sent shock waves across the world. While his followers continue to mourn the loss of the pope, let's look at the last words of wisdom shared by the beloved leader. He shared his message with the world on Easter Sunday, just a day before his passing.

Pope Francis, lovingly remembered as the most progressive priest of the Vatican, was known for his progressive views on the Israel-Palestine conflict, migrants, environmental issues, same-sex unions, and more. His final message to the people reflected the same compassionate beliefs one last time.

Last message shared by Pope Francis His message began: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter! Today at last, the singing of the “alleluia” is heard once more in the Church, passing from mouth to mouth, from heart to heart, and this makes the people of God throughout the world shed tears of joy. From the empty tomb in Jerusalem, we hear unexpected good news: Jesus, who was crucified, “is not here, he has risen” (Lk 24:5). Jesus is not in the tomb, he is alive!”

Emphasising love over hate, it mentioned, “Love has triumphed over hatred, light over darkness and truth over falsehood. Forgiveness has triumphed over revenge. Evil has not disappeared from history; it will remain until the end, but it no longer has the upper hand; it no longer has power over those who accept the grace of this day.”

Quoting verses from the Holy Bible, the late Pope called out killing across the world.

“What a great thirst for death, for killing, we witness each day in the many conflicts raging in different parts of our world! How much violence we see, often even within families, directed at women and children! How much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalised, and migrants! On this day, I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves, or who come from distant lands, bringing unfamiliar customs, ways of life and ideas! For all of us are children of God,” he voiced for marginalised and migrants.

Pope Francis on Israel and Palestine conflict Talking about the Israel and Palestine conflict, he urged for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“I express my closeness to the sufferings of Christians in Palestine and Israel, and to all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people. The growing climate of anti-Semitism throughout the world is worrisome. Yet at the same time, I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation. I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace.”

In his thoughts, he also prayed for Christian communities in the Middle East including those in crisis hit Lebanon, Yemon and Syria.

Pope Francis on Ukraine war He also prayed for the Ukraine- Russia conflict and said, “May the risen Christ grant Ukraine, devastated by war, his Easter gift of peace, and encourage all parties involved to pursue efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.”

Pope Francis also prayed for peace, healing, and hope for the people across the world, including those affected by conflict and suffering in the South Caucasus, the Western Balkans, Africa, Myanmar, and other regions plagued by violence, political unrest, and natural disasters.

Pope Francis to political leaders "I appeal to all those in positions of political responsibility in our world not to yield to the logic of fear which only leads to isolation from others, but rather to use the resources available to help the needy, to fight hunger and to encourage initiatives that promote development. These are the “weapons” of peace: weapons that build the future, instead of sowing seeds of death!

“May the principle of humanity never fail to be the hallmark of our daily actions. In the face of the cruelty of conflicts that involve defenceless civilians and attack schools, hospitals and humanitarian workers, we cannot allow ourselves to forget that it is not targets that are struck, but persons, each possessed of a soul and human dignity. In this Jubilee year, may Easter also be a fitting occasion for the liberation of prisoners of war and political prisoners,” the Pope signed out.

Pope Francis' death "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church," said Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, who takes charge after a pontiff’s death.

Francis suffered from chronic lung disease and was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in February for a respiratory crisis that turned into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there and returned home.