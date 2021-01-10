This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pope Francis likely to get Covid jab next week
Pope Francis likely to get Covid jab next week
1 min read.05:40 AM IST
ANI
The Vatican will initiate Covid-19 vaccinations from next week and Pope Francis is in line to receive a vaccine dose. He said it is an ethical duty to take the vaccine, here in the Vatican we will start next week, I am also in line to take it.
"It is an ethical duty to take the vaccine, here in the Vatican we will start next week, I am also in line to take it," he said, according to a news anchor for the channel in a preview of the interview, which was released Saturday.
In December, the Vatican deemed that it was morally acceptable to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after some anti-abortion groups raised concerns about how the vaccines were manufactured, CNN reported.
"It is morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process," the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said in a note approved by Francis.
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, have received COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. (ANI)