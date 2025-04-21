Pope Francis never took a salary despite being entitled to one. Here’s what he did with the money instead

Pope Francis, who was the the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, has lead a life of simplicity since he took over the charge in 2013. This included changes in salaries of cardinals, including himself.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88, a day after he greeted the world on Easter. That was his first and last appearance in the public, after having suffered from double pneumonia.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

After becoming the head of the catholic Church in 2013, Pope Francis overhauled the salary system that Popes were attuned to.

What was Pope Francis' salary? According to various news reports, Pope Francis never received a salary despite being entitled to one.

In 2013, when he took over as the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis denounced any form of wages, a shift from what was followed till that time.

Instead, he had always opted for either donating his money to the church, place it in a trust, utilise it for foundation or transfer it to a family member.

According to a report by The Economic Times, popes are traditionally entitled to a salary of about $32,000 per month.

Pope Francis net worth The Economic Times also mentioned in its report that despite renouncing his salary, Pope Francis had access to various assets that are associated with his position.

The newspaper estimated his net worth to be around $16 million, which included the assets allocated to him as the Pope.

Pope Francis dies at 88 Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said on Monday, ending an often turbulent reign marked by division and tension as he sought to overhaul the hidebound institution.

He was 88, and had suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia this year, but his death came as a shock after he had been driven around St. Peter's Square in an open-air popemobile to greet cheering crowds on Easter Sunday.

"Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced on the Vatican's TV channel.