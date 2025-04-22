Pope Francis passes away: Who are the four Indian cardinals eligible to participate in Papal conclave

Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at 88, had a complex relationship with India, marked by aspirations and obstacles. He appointed an Indian priest as a Cardinal, celebrating the Indian Catholic community. 

Livemint
Updated22 Apr 2025, 11:06 AM IST
A man reads a newspaper with an image of late Pope Francis in New Delhi on April 22, 2025, a day after his death. Pope Francis died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21 of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
A man reads a newspaper with an image of late Pope Francis in New Delhi on April 22, 2025, a day after his death. Pope Francis died of a stroke, the Vatican announced hours after the death on April 21 of the 88-year-old reformer who inspired devotion but riled traditionalists during 12 years leading the Catholic Church. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Pope Francis's relationship with India reflected both aspirations and obstacles. Despite his strong desire, he was never able to visit the country. Nonetheless, he made a significant gesture toward the Indian Catholic community by recently appointing an Indian priest serving in the Vatican as a Cardinal, a moment of pride for many.

Also Read: Pope Francis Death Highlights: Pope Francis died due to stroke, heart failure — Vatican; India declares 3-day mourning

Francis, the first non-European Pope in almost 1,300 years, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. He had been diagnosed with double pneumonia before his death.

Among the six Indian cardinals eligible to vote in the upcoming conclave, four prominent figures stand out. They include Filipe Neri Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa and Daman; Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church in Kerala; George Koovakkad, the former head of the Journeys Office at the Vatican’s Secretariat of State; and Anthony Poola, Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad and the first Dalit Christian to be appointed as an archbishop.

Also Read: ‘Tomb must be in Earth..simple’: Here’s how Pope Francis wanted his funeral to take place | Read full will here

Pope Francis, the first non-European Pope in almost 1,300 years, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

Following the death of the Pope, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ.

Also Read: Pope Francis dies: Kerala declares 3-day mourning period

According to a Vatican statement, the Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Following the death of the Pope, the Vatican will enter a nine-day mourning period known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Pope Francis’s death marks a pivotal moment for the Catholic Church globally.
  • Four Indian cardinals are poised to influence the selection of the next Pope.
  • The Vatican will observe a nine-day mourning period before the conclave begins.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsWorldPope Francis passes away: Who are the four Indian cardinals eligible to participate in Papal conclave
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.