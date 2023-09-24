Pope Francis’ Russia Stance Angers Catholics in Central Europe
SummaryThe pontiff’s recent praise of the 18th-century Russian empire that subjugated Ukraine, and his stance on the current conflict, have alienated many.
Pope Francis’ views on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine are alienating many Catholics in Central and Eastern Europe, who believe that the pontiff is understating Russia’s historic expansionism in the region and the threat it poses today.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more