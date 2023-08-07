Pope Francis said that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, stating that it has a responsibility to accompany them on their spiritual journey while adhering to the framework of Church rules on August 6th.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight to Rome from Portugal, the Pope also reassured them of his good health after undergoing surgery for an abdominal hernia in June. He mentioned that his stitches had been removed but he would have to wear an abdominal band for a few more months until his muscles strengthened, Reuters reported.

During the press conference, a reporter questioned the apparent incoherence of the Church being open to "everyone, everyone, everyone" while not granting the same rights to certain groups, such as women and gay people, regarding sacraments. Pope Francis responded that the Church welcomes all but operates according to established laws. "The Church is open to everyone but there are laws that regulate life inside the church," Pope Francis said, as reported by Reuters. As per these laws, certain sacraments are not accessible to certain individuals. However, he emphasised that this doesn't imply exclusion, as each person can experience their connection with God within the Church in their own way.

Regarding the issue of women not being allowed to become priests through the sacrament of Holy Orders and the Church's stance on same-sex marriage, the Pope reiterated that while these are not permitted by Church law, the ministers must accompany all individuals, even those who do not conform to the rules, with the love and patience of a mother.

The Pope has been working towards making the Church more inclusive and accepting since the beginning of his papacy. He has supported civil legislation that grants rights to same-sex couples in areas like pensions, health insurance, and inheritance. While the Church teaches that same-sex attraction is not sinful, it considers same-sex acts as against its teachings.

During his visit to Portugal for the World Youth Day Catholic festival, Pope Francis emphasised that the Church is welcoming to everyone, "including those who make mistakes, who fall or struggle", leading the crowd in a chant of "Todos, todos, todos!" (Everyone, everyone, everyone!).

While the Pope has initiated several reforms during his tenure, including providing more roles for women in high-ranking Vatican positions, he continues to balance appealing to liberal believers while respecting conservative beliefs within the Church. The World Youth Day Catholic festival in Portugal left him rejuvenated, with around 1.5 million attendees at his closing Mass on Sunday, despite the sweltering heat, and he praised the orderly nature and size of the crowds.

(With inputs from Reuters)