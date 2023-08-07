During the press conference, a reporter questioned the apparent incoherence of the Church being open to "everyone, everyone, everyone" while not granting the same rights to certain groups, such as women and gay people, regarding sacraments. Pope Francis responded that the Church welcomes all but operates according to established laws. "The Church is open to everyone but there are laws that regulate life inside the church," Pope Francis said, as reported by Reuters. As per these laws, certain sacraments are not accessible to certain individuals. However, he emphasised that this doesn't imply exclusion, as each person can experience their connection with God within the Church in their own way.

