Pope Francis showing gradual improvement after pneumonia treatment, says Vatican

Pope Francis, who has been undergoing treatment for double pneumonia, is responding well to the care he is receiving at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday.
The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to the hospital on February 14, after developing a severe respiratory infection that required continuous and evolving treatment. According to the Vatican, Pope Francis' overall condition is steadily improving, with doctors noting a "good response" to the ongoing medical care.
While details of his exact condition remain limited, the Vatican reassured the public that the pope is receiving the necessary attention to recover. There has been no indication yet as to when Pope Francis will be discharged, but his health is being closely monitored.
The pontiff’s illness has raised concerns globally, with many praying for his swift recovery. Pope Francis has faced health challenges in recent years, but his resilience has been praised as he continues to serve as the spiritual leader of millions worldwide.