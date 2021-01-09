Pope Francis to have COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week

MILAN: Pope Francis said on Saturday he planned to have a COVID-19 vaccination as early as next week and urged everyone to get a shot, to protect not only their own lives but those of everyone else.

MILAN: Pope Francis said on Saturday he planned to have a COVID-19 vaccination as early as next week and urged everyone to get a shot, to protect not only their own lives but those of everyone else.

The Vatican City, the smallest independent county in the world, has said it will shortly launch its own vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

"Next week," the Pope said, "we will start doing it here, in the Vatican, and I have booked myself in. It must be done."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.