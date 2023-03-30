Pope Francis to spend 'few days' in hospital due to respiratory infection3 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Francis is sometimes short of breath and generally more exposed to respiratory problems, having had part of one lung removed in his early 20s when training to be a priest in his native Argentina
VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday, amid concern for the 86-year-old's condition.
