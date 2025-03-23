Pope Francis urges unity in prayer for war-torn countries including Ukraine: ’Let us pray together for peace’

ope Francis has expressed deep gratitude to those who prayed for his recovery following his five-week hospitalisation for life-threatening double pneumonia. Shortly after being discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Sunday (March 23), the 88-year-old pontiff posted on X, formerly Twitter, thanking followers for their patience and perseverance in praying for his health.

“You have continued to pray for me with so much patience and perseverance: thank you so much! I also pray for you. Let us #PrayTogether for #Peace, especially in martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Pope Francis wrote.

A frail return to the Vatican Pope Francis, appearing visibly frail and using supplemental oxygen, returned to Vatican City in his white Fiat 500 after the longest hospitalisation of his papacy. In an unplanned detour, he made a brief stop at St. Mary Major Basilica, where he handed a bouquet of flowers to be placed before the revered Salus Populi Romani icon.

Upon leaving the hospital, the pope was wheeled onto a balcony, offering a breathless greeting to the gathered crowd. “I see this woman with the yellow flowers. Brava!” he said, acknowledging a supporter before being wheeled back inside.

Two months of rest prescribed Doctors have advised Pope Francis to rest for at least two months, avoiding large gatherings and strenuous activities. He will receive 24-hour medical care at his residence in Vatican City while continuing medication and respiratory therapy to recover from lung damage.

Despite the severity of his illness, Francis remained alert throughout his hospitalisation.

Future appearances uncertain Vatican officials have not confirmed whether Pope Francis will be able to participate in upcoming events, including an April 8 audience with King Charles III or Easter services later this month. However, his doctors expressed hope that he might be fit to travel to Turkey in late May for an ecumenical anniversary.