Pope Francis urges Vladimir Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine

The Pope also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to 'be open' to serious peace proposals and exhorted the international community to 'use all diplomatic instruments' to end this 'huge tragedy' and 'horror' of war.
With the ongoing Russian invasion on Ukraine, Pope Francis on 2 October appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to 'stop this spiral of violence and death' in Ukraine and denounced the 'absurd' risk to humanity of catastrophic nuclear war as tensions escalate.
With the ongoing Russian invasion on Ukraine, Pope Francis on 2 October appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to 'stop this spiral of violence and death' in Ukraine and denounced the 'absurd' risk to humanity of catastrophic nuclear war as tensions escalate.
Pope Francis made his plea to Putin as he addressed the public in St. Peter’s Square. This was the first time in public that he cited Putin's leadership.
Pope Francis made his plea to Putin as he addressed the public in St. Peter’s Square. This was the first time in public that he cited Putin's leadership.
"This terrible, inconceivable wound of humanity, instead of shrinking, continues to bleed even more, threatening to spread," Francis said.
“That humanity again finds itself before the threat of atomic war is absurd. What more has to happen, how much more blood has to flow before the war ends?" asked Francis.
The pope implored “the Russian Federation president, also for the love of his people, to stop this spiral of violence and death," and urged Zelenskyy to 'be open to serious proposals to peace'.
Expressing his anguish, Pope said, "The world is learning about the geography of Ukraine through the names of its cities and towns, now associated with the death of civilians, including Bucha and Mariupol."
