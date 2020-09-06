Home >News >World >Pope: Gossiping is 'plague worse than COVID'
Pope Francis addresses worshipers from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square on September 6, 2020 in The Vatican, during the weekly Angelus prayer within the the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (AFP)
Pope Francis addresses worshipers from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square on September 6, 2020 in The Vatican, during the weekly Angelus prayer within the the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (AFP)

Pope: Gossiping is 'plague worse than COVID'

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 04:36 PM IST AP

  • Pope Francis strayed from his prepared text to double down on his frequent complaint about gossiping within church communities and even within the Vatican bureaucracy

Pope Francis said Sunday that gossiping is a “plague worse than COVID" that is seeking to divide the Catholic Church.

Francis strayed from his prepared text to double down on his frequent complaint about gossiping within church communities and even within the Vatican bureaucracy. Francis didn’t give specifics during his weekly blessing, but went on at some length to say the devil is the “biggest gossiper" who is seeking to divide the church with his lies.

“Please brothers and sisters, let’s try to not gossip," he said. “Gossip is a plague worse than COVID. Worse. Let’s make a big effort: No gossiping!"

Francis’ comments came as he elaborated on a Gospel passage about the need to correct others privately when they do something wrong. The Catholic hierarchy has long relied on this “fraternal correction" among priests and bishops to correct them when they err without airing problems in public.

Survivors of sexual abuse have said this form of private reprimand has allowed abuse to fester in the church and let both predator priests and superiors who covered up for them escape punishment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP <br />

Climate change and the Catholic Church

5 min read . 04 May 2015
Pope Francis (REUTERS)

Pope Francis 'very pained' by decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

1 min read . 12 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout