Pope Leo after clash with Trump over Iran war, says world ‘ravaged by a handful of tyrants’

Pope Leo XIV speaking during his Africa tour delivered one of his strongest condemnations yet of global conflict, warning that the world is being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants.” Addressing a gathering at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Bamenda, Cameroon, he said: “The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants, yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters.”

The remarks come as the pontiff continues an 11-day visit to Africa, using his platform to advocate for peace and international cooperation.

Condemnation of religion used for violence Without naming specific leaders, Pope Leo sharply criticized those who invoke religion to justify warfare and political gain: “Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”

He further highlighted the imbalance between military spending and humanitarian needs: “Billions of dollars are spent on killing and devastation, yet the resources needed for healing, education and restoration are nowhere to be found.”

Growing rift with Washington The pope’s comments come amid his ongoing disagreement with Trump administration over the US war on Iran.

Pole Leo has avoided naming Trump directly, but his repeated calls for peace have drawn criticism from senior US officials.

VP JD Vance, a Catholic convert, criticized the pontiff’s stance: “When the pope says that God is never on the side of people who wield the sword, there is more than a 1,000-year tradition of just war theory.”

Vance suggested that the pope should refrain from political commentary and focus on spiritual leadership.

Pope rejects political framing Leo has maintained that his position is rooted in moral, not political, authority. Speaking to reporters earlier in the week, he emphasized his role: “I do not see my role as that of a politician. I am not a politician and I do not want to enter a debate with him.”

He reiterated his broader mission: “I continue to speak strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, dialogue and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems.”

Also Read | Vance tells Pope to be ‘careful’ on theology after criticism of foreign policy