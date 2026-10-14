Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery, Vatican confirms

Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday, 13 October.

Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer The operation was completed successfully, with doctors removing the affected portion of the lung, but further medical assessments are expected to determine the next steps in his treatment.

According to the Vatican's medical bulletin, tests confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that develops in glandular cells. The condition had been suspected before the operation and was confirmed during surgery.

Also Read | Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery after doctors detect a small nodule

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent the procedure at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he is now recovering. The Vatican said the operation was successful and that there were no complications.

View full Image View full Image Pope Leo arrives at Gemelli Hospital ahead of the pontiff's surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2026. Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY ( via REUTERS )

The diagnosis marks a significant development in the health of the head of the Catholic Church, whose medical condition had attracted attention after the discovery of a lung nodule.

What happened during Pope Leo's surgery? Pope Leo underwent surgery to remove a small, localised nodule from his lung after the abnormality was detected during medical checks. The procedure involved removing the lower lobe of his right lung.

According to the Associated Press report published by CBS News, the operation lasted approximately 90 minutes, with the pontiff spending around three hours in the operating room.

The Vatican described the removal as radical, indicating that doctors had removed the affected tissue. However, further tests, including examinations of the lymph nodes, are needed to establish whether the cancer has spread.

View full Image View full Image Pope Leo arrives at Gemelli Hospital ahead of the pontiff's surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2026. Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY ( via REUTERS )

No definitive treatment plan has been announced. The Vatican has indicated that doctors are awaiting additional results before discussing whether further treatment, including chemotherapy, will be necessary.

How long will Pope Leo remain in hospital? The pontiff is expected to remain at Gemelli Hospital during his recovery. His public engagements have been suspended, with audiences cancelled through 20 October, according to CBS News.

The interruption comes as Pope Leo continues his responsibilities as leader of the Catholic Church, which has millions of followers around the world. His health is therefore being closely watched by Catholics and observers of the Vatican.

The diagnosis has also raised questions about his upcoming international commitments. A planned trip to South America in November remains uncertain and will depend on his recovery and medical advice.

What happens next? For now, doctors are concentrating on his recovery and awaiting further test results. The findings will help establish the extent of the disease and whether additional treatment is required.

View full Image View full Image A life-size statue of Pope Leo XIV stands on display outside a church in the Barranco neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, a month before the pope's visit to Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) ( AP Photo/Martin Mejia )

ABC News reported on the pontiff's departure for hospital ahead of the operation, while Vatican News confirmed that the surgery had been completed successfully.