Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer after surgery, Vatican confirms

Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday, 13 October.

Pope Leo diagnosed with lung cancer The operation was completed successfully, with doctors removing the affected portion of the lung, but further medical assessments are expected to determine the next steps in his treatment.

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According to the Vatican's medical bulletin, tests confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that develops in glandular cells. The condition had been suspected before the operation and was confirmed during surgery.

Also Read | Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery after doctors detect a small nodule

The 71-year-old pontiff underwent the procedure at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he is now recovering. The Vatican said the operation was successful and that there were no complications.

Pope Leo arrives at Gemelli Hospital ahead of the pontiff's surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2026. Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

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The diagnosis marks a significant development in the health of the head of the Catholic Church, whose medical condition had attracted attention after the discovery of a lung nodule.

What happened during Pope Leo's surgery? Pope Leo underwent surgery to remove a small, localised nodule from his lung after the abnormality was detected during medical checks. The procedure involved removing the lower lobe of his right lung.

According to the Associated Press report published by CBS News, the operation lasted approximately 90 minutes, with the pontiff spending around three hours in the operating room.

The Vatican described the removal as radical, indicating that doctors had removed the affected tissue. However, further tests, including examinations of the lymph nodes, are needed to establish whether the cancer has spread.

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Pope Leo arrives at Gemelli Hospital ahead of the pontiff's surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2026. Vatican Media/­Simone Risoluti/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

No definitive treatment plan has been announced. The Vatican has indicated that doctors are awaiting additional results before discussing whether further treatment, including chemotherapy, will be necessary.

How long will Pope Leo remain in hospital? The pontiff is expected to remain at Gemelli Hospital during his recovery. His public engagements have been suspended, with audiences cancelled through 20 October, according to CBS News.

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The interruption comes as Pope Leo continues his responsibilities as leader of the Catholic Church, which has millions of followers around the world. His health is therefore being closely watched by Catholics and observers of the Vatican.

The diagnosis has also raised questions about his upcoming international commitments. A planned trip to South America in November remains uncertain and will depend on his recovery and medical advice.

What happens next? For now, doctors are concentrating on his recovery and awaiting further test results. The findings will help establish the extent of the disease and whether additional treatment is required.

A life-size statue of Pope Leo XIV stands on display outside a church in the Barranco neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, a month before the pope's visit to Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

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ABC News reported on the pontiff's departure for hospital ahead of the operation, while Vatican News confirmed that the surgery had been completed successfully.

Although the successful procedure is an encouraging development, the full medical picture remains unclear. The Vatican has yet to provide a detailed prognosis, leaving the next stage of Pope Leo's recovery dependent on the results of further examinations.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.