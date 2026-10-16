Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass in hospital in first photos released since surgery

The Vatican on Friday released the first photograph of Pope Leo XIV since his surgery, as the Pontiff attended Mass at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. Doctors also reported a steady improvement in his overall health.

According to the Holy See Press Office, Pope Leo celebrated Mass at noon in a room arranged on the hospital’s 10th floor, where he has been recovering since undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

Medical staff attend Mass at Gemelli Hospital The Mass was attended by several members of the hospital’s medical and nursing teams, along with personnel from the Vatican City State Gendarmerie Corps.

In a post on X, the Vatican said the Pope thanked the medical staff for their continued care and support during his hospital stay.

"In his homily, the Pope thanked all the staff—doctors, nurses, and orderlies—for the work they do every day caring for patients in their frailty, and especially for what they have done and continue to do for him," the Holy See Press Office said.

Blood tests and chest X-ray show steady improvement In a separate health update, the Holy See Press Office said the latest blood tests and a chest X-ray indicated that the Pontiff’s condition was continuing to improve.

"On his fourth day in hospital, Pope Leo XIV's doctors say new blood tests and a chest X-ray confirm 'the steady improvement in his overall condition'," the statement said.

The Vatican added that the Pope continues to undergo respiratory physiotherapy and is carrying out his normal daily activities entirely independently as he recovers.

View full Image View full Image This photo taken and handout on October 16, 2026 by The Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV leading a mass at the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where Pope Leo XIV is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his right lung. ( AFP )

The 71-year-old Pontiff was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday for surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung following the detection of a mass. Intraoperative tissue analysis confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, a form of lung cancer.

View full Image View full Image This picture, released by Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV celebrating Mass at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. ( Vatican Media via AP )

The surgical procedure was performed using a video-assisted technique and lasted approximately 90 minutes. The Vatican had earlier stated that the operation concluded without complications and that the Pope regained consciousness normally.

Also Read | Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery after doctors detect a small nodule

Previous medical updates also indicated that routine postoperative checks had yielded reassuring results and that the Pope's recovery was progressing normally.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, was elected head of the Catholic Church in May 2025. His public engagements have been suspended during his hospitalisation, with the Vatican previously indicating that he was expected to remain in hospital for approximately a week.