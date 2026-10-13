Pope Leo XIV’s planned lung surgery: What a lung nodule means, why it needs removal and what comes next

Pope Leo XIV is set to undergo surgery to remove a small nodule in his lung after doctors discovered the growth during recent medical examinations, prompting questions about the condition, the procedure and what it could mean for the pontiff’s health.

Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery The 71-year-old pope announced the planned operation during his Sunday Angelus address on 11 October, telling worshippers that the nodule had been detected at a very early stage and was well localised.

He said his doctors had recommended surgery and that he had decided to follow their advice.

View full Image View full Image TOPSHOT - People walk in St Peter's square in the Vatican on October 12, 2026. Pope Leo XIV has said on October 11, 2026 he will have an operation to remove a lump on his lung this week, the first time a pope has made a personal medical announcement of this kind. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) ( AFP )

According to Vatican News, Leo is scheduled to be admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday, 13 October. The Vatican has estimated that his recovery will take approximately one week, with public engagements cancelled until 20 October.

Despite the planned operation, the pope maintained his scheduled meetings on Monday, including engagements with bishops and members of a charitable organisation, Reuters reported.

What is a lung nodule? A lung nodule is a small area of abnormal tissue in the lung, generally measuring up to 3 centimetres in diameter. Such growths can be discovered incidentally during scans conducted for other medical reasons, including investigations into infections or other health concerns.

The finding does not automatically indicate cancer. Lung nodules can be benign, arising from causes such as previous infections or scar tissue, but some may be malignant.

View full Image View full Image TOPSHOT - People sit near a life-size cutout of Pope Leo XIV inside Chiclayo Cathedral in the Lambayeque department of northern Peru on October 11, 2026. Pope Leo XIV will be admitted to hospital on October 12, 2026, for surgery to remove a lump from his lung, the Vatican said. He is expected to recover from the operation in time for a planned visit to Latin America next month. The 11-day official trip from November 6-17 will see him visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) ( AFP )

Their significance depends on factors including their size, appearance, location and changes over time.

The Vatican has not disclosed whether Leo’s nodule is benign or cancerous, nor has it released detailed imaging results or a specific diagnosis.

Why are doctors recommending surgery? The pope said his medical team considered an operation the appropriate course of action. Removing a nodule can allow doctors to examine the tissue and, depending on the diagnosis, may also treat the underlying condition.

The exact surgical technique planned for Leo has not been publicly specified. Some lung nodules can be removed using minimally invasive procedures, although the appropriate approach depends on the individual case and the growth’s characteristics.

Medical experts cited in coverage by the Associated Press have noted that when a cancerous lung nodule is identified and removed at an early stage, outcomes can be favourable. That general observation should not be taken as an indication that the pope has cancer.

View full Image View full Image TOPSHOT - Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful during the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, in the Vatican, on October 11, 2026. Pope Leo XIV on October 11, 2026 announced he would be operated "in the coming days" for a lump on his lung, saying it had been located "at a very early stage". "During recent medical checks, a nodule on my lung was found. It has been detected at a very early stage and is very localised," the 71-year-old said in a weekly address in St Peter's Square. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) ( AFP )

Will the surgery affect his papal duties? The Vatican has said the operation will require changes to Leo’s immediate schedule, with public engagements suspended during his expected recovery. The Holy See’s administration will continue to function while he is away from public duties.

The pope is also scheduled to undertake an 11-day pastoral visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from 6 to 17 November. As of Monday, no changes to that trip had been announced.