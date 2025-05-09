Pope Leo XIV slams ‘practical atheism’ among Christians, urges Catholic church to combat growing ‘lack of faith’

US-born Pope Leo XIV urged the Catholic Church to step up efforts to combat a growing "lack of faith" during his first homily as pontiff on Friday (May 9), one day after becoming the first American to lead the 2,000-year-old institution.

“In today’s world, it is not easy to preach the Gospel and bear witness to its truth, where believers are mocked, opposed, despised or at best tolerated and pitied,” the new pope warned, standing at the altar of the Sistine Chapel beneath Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgment.” He added, “Yet, precisely for this reason, they are the places where our missionary outreach is desperately needed.”

Leo, speaking in Italian and clad in a white papal robe edged with gold, told the assembled cardinals: "A lack of faith is often tragically accompanied by the loss of meaning in life, the neglect of mercy, appalling violations of human dignity, the crisis of the family and so many other wounds that afflict our society."

First US Pope elected Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost, 69, was elected the 267th pope by a conclave of cardinals in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel on Thursday (May 8), succeeding Argentina’s Pope Francis. His election took many by surprise.

Warning against diluting Jesus’ image Pope Leo also cautioned against reducing Jesus to “a kind of charismatic leader or superman,” a message that seemed to address certain strains within evangelical Christianity. “This is true not only among non-believers but also among many baptised Christians, who thus end up living, at this level, in a state of practical atheism,” he said.

Highlighting societal wounds The former missionary to Peru lamented that modern society often dismisses faith as "absurd, meant for the weak and unintelligent," and warned of its consequences.

Appeal for unity In an unscripted preamble in English, Leo addressed the gathered cardinals: “I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me,” emphasising the need for unity within the Church.

Global reaction The Vatican released images of Leo’s first moments as pope, showing him praying and receiving congratulations from fellow cardinals. Tens of thousands gathered at St Peter’s Square to witness his debut.

In Peru, Bishop Luis Alberto Barrera praised the new pope’s past work, saying, “He showed his closeness and simplicity with the people… a good missionary.”