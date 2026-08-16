Pope Leo renews call to end West Bank violence, urges international action on two-state solution

Pope Leo on Sunday called for an end to violence against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, as attacks by Israeli settlers and tensions in the territory continue to rise.

Speaking after at his residence in Castel Gandolfo outside Rome, the Pope urged the international community to take steps towards a two-state solution, describing it as necessary for a “fair and lasting peace.”

“I renew my appeal for an end to the repeated violence against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank,” Pope Leo said.

He also called for urgent international action to advance the establishment of two states, Israel and Palestine, living alongside each other.

Tensions rise in West Bank The Pope's remarks came amid reports of intensified attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

In the village of Qusra, Israeli settlers reportedly surrounded Palestinian homes after cutting off water and electricity supplies. Rights groups have described the situation as part of broader efforts to force Palestinians from their land and expand Israeli control over territory claimed by Palestinians for a future state.

The West Bank has experienced a sharp increase in settler violence and tensions in recent years, alongside continued Israeli settlement expansion.

Vatican backs Palestinian statehood The Vatican has supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

More than 150 of the 193 UN member states recognise Palestinian statehood, generally covering the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Pope Leo's appeal comes as international pressure grows over the future of the Palestinian territories and the prospects for a negotiated political settlement.

Israeli settlements remain major point of dispute Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank remains one of the most contentious issues in the conflict.

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has overseen continued settlement construction. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a prominent member of Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, has said the policy is intended to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The United Nations and most governments regard Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal under international law governing military occupation.

Israel disputes that characterization, arguing that the West Bank is contested territory rather than occupied territory.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem, from Jordan during the 1967 Middle East war.

Pope renews call for peace Pope Leo's intervention adds to international calls for an end to violence against Palestinian civilians and renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

By specifically urging progress toward a two-state solution, the Pope reaffirmed the Vatican's long-standing position that lasting peace requires a political settlement addressing the competing national aspirations of Israelis and Palestinians.