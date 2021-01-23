OPEN APP
Larry King had been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, CNN reported (REUTERS)
Popular television host Larry King dies at 87

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 07:01 PM IST Reuters

  • King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports
  • Millions watched King interview world leaders, entertainers and other celebrities on CNN's 'Larry King Live', which ran from 1985 to 2010

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died at age 87, CNN reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the family.

King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He had endured health problems for many years, including a near-fatal stroke in 2019 and diabetes.

He had been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, CNN reported.

Millions watched King interview world leaders, entertainers and other celebrities on CNN's "Larry King Live", which ran from 1985 to 2010. Hunched over his desk in rolled-up shirt sleeves and owlish glasses, he made his show one of the network's prime attractions with a mix of interviews, political discussions, current event debates and phone calls from viewers.

Even in his heyday, critics accused King of doing little pre-interview research and tossing softball questions to guests who were free to give unchallenged, self-promoting answers. He responded by conceding he did not do much research so that he could learn along with his viewers. Besides, King said, he never wanted to be perceived as a journalist.

"My duty, as I see it, is I'm a conduit," King told the Hartford Courant in 2007. "I ask the best questions I can. I listen to the answers. I try to follow up. And hopefully the audience makes a conclusion. I'm not there to make a conclusion. I'm not a soapbox talk-show host... So what I try to do is present someone in the best light."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

