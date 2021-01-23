Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Popular television host Larry King dies at 87
Larry King had been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, CNN reported

Popular television host Larry King dies at 87

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Reuters

  • King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports
  • Millions watched King interview world leaders, entertainers and other celebrities on CNN's 'Larry King Live', which ran from 1985 to 2010

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died at age 87, CNN reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the family.

Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died at age 87, CNN reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the family.

King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He had endured health problems for many years, including a near-fatal stroke in 2019 and diabetes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA sent to 4-day ED custody

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST

Limit Covid-19 spread by not talking in public transports, say French doctors

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST

Sri Lanka to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India next week: President

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST

Over 15 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, only 0.0007% hospitalisations so far: Govt

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST

King had been hospitalized in Los Angeles with a COVID-19 infection, according to several media reports. He had endured health problems for many years, including a near-fatal stroke in 2019 and diabetes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA sent to 4-day ED custody

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST

Limit Covid-19 spread by not talking in public transports, say French doctors

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST

Sri Lanka to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India next week: President

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST

Over 15 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, only 0.0007% hospitalisations so far: Govt

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He had been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, CNN reported.

Millions watched King interview world leaders, entertainers and other celebrities on CNN's "Larry King Live", which ran from 1985 to 2010. Hunched over his desk in rolled-up shirt sleeves and owlish glasses, he made his show one of the network's prime attractions with a mix of interviews, political discussions, current event debates and phone calls from viewers.

Even in his heyday, critics accused King of doing little pre-interview research and tossing softball questions to guests who were free to give unchallenged, self-promoting answers. He responded by conceding he did not do much research so that he could learn along with his viewers. Besides, King said, he never wanted to be perceived as a journalist.

"My duty, as I see it, is I'm a conduit," King told the Hartford Courant in 2007. "I ask the best questions I can. I listen to the answers. I try to follow up. And hopefully the audience makes a conclusion. I'm not there to make a conclusion. I'm not a soapbox talk-show host... So what I try to do is present someone in the best light."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.