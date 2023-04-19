Porn on Amazon's Kindle app prompts warnings from Apple, Alphabet5 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Apple, Alphabet said their concerns were around policy violations but did not provide more details of how their rules were broken or about their warnings to Amazon
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc have raised concerns with Amazon.com Inc after learning that sexually explicit photographs could be accessed by children on the popular Kindle app and called on Amazon to strengthen its content moderation.
