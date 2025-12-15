Porn star Bonnie Blue breaks silence after Bali arrest, says ‘I’m rich – did you think I’d face jail time?’

Only Fans star Bonnie Blue, who was arrested in Bali, Indonesia, on suspicion of violating the country’s anti-pornography laws, broke her silence after returning to her homeland, Britain.

The adult star, speaking to reporters, said: “I’m rich and have good lawyers – did you really think I’d face jail time?” according to News.com.au.

Blue further said that she was “excited” to show people “what got me into all this trouble”, adding that she would have to “recuperate” her “huge losses” from the $20 fine.

Blue’s comments follow her interaction with local reporters in Bali, where she urged them to “subscribe” to “find out” more about her upcoming content plans. She also said she would share “the whole story” with her fans regarding the dramatic incident.

The 26-year-old porn star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, grabbed headlines after police raided a rented studio and detained her along with a group of international travellers. Police seized cameras, vehicles and other equipment.

What led to her arrest? Blue is accused of promoting a "BangBus" tour in Bali that involved explicit content with barely legal Australian 'schoolies'. Police say her group included at least 17 male tourists from Britain and Australia, aged between 19 and 40.

On social media, she announced her Bali visit, writing:

"Hey boys, those that're going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you - and I'm in Bali, so you know exactly what that means."

Her actions sparked complaints from local authorities, who claimed she hired a bus to travel around Bali filming explicit content during "Schoolies Week".

She was deported from the island nation and banned for 10 years following the incident.

In a separate Instagram video posted just before her sentencing, Blue spoke about the woman. “The girl that organised this whole trip for me, she was like: ‘Oh, I’ll sort security, hotels, lawyer, flights, everything.’[She] charged me £75,000 ($150,000) – she has taken a big chunk of the money and then has reported me to the police, so thanks.”

While Bali is largely Hindu and attracts millions of international tourists, Indonesia—a Muslim-majority country—strictly prohibits the production of pornographic content, with violations punishable by up to 12 years in prison and fines reaching $360,000.

Billinger rose to prominence through her daring stunts as an adult content creator.

Her case comes amid renewed concerns from Balinese authorities over the behaviour of foreign visitors, following several deportations in recent years, including multiple Russian influencers expelled for posing nude at sacred sites.

