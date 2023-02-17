Portugal tackles housing crisis by ending ‘Golden Visa’, banning new Airbnbs
- Portugal is one of the poorest countries in Western Europe. More than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros per month last year while rents and house prices have skyrocketed
Portugal announced on Thursday a 900-million-euro package of measures to tackle a housing crisis, including the end of its controversial "Golden Visa" scheme and a ban on new licenses for Airbnbs and other short-term holiday rentals.
