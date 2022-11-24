FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Ghana prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Ghana prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
The Portugal vs Ghana match will be fans' first chance to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
The Portugal vs Ghana match will be fans' first chance to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
On November 24, Portugal and Ghana will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign when they meet in their opening match
On November 24, Portugal and Ghana will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign when they meet in their opening match
The lowest rated team in the competition, Ghana, will be Portugal's first opponent in Group H. Portugal, one of the most-anticipated European teams to win in Qatar, will go into the match amid the controversy of Cristiano Ronaldo with his club Manchester United, which have asked CR7 not to go back to training after the end of his world cup campaign. The team led by manager Otto Addo have experienced a lot of changes recently, so they may offer something unexpected.
The lowest rated team in the competition, Ghana, will be Portugal's first opponent in Group H. Portugal, one of the most-anticipated European teams to win in Qatar, will go into the match amid the controversy of Cristiano Ronaldo with his club Manchester United, which have asked CR7 not to go back to training after the end of his world cup campaign. The team led by manager Otto Addo have experienced a lot of changes recently, so they may offer something unexpected.
The 2016 European Champions are predicted to have an easy opening match against the team ranked 61st in the most recent FIFA world rankings because Fernando Santos has an incredibly talented team at his disposal. Portugal is a well-known footballing nation. But, despite this, they have only ever advanced to the World Cup semi-finals twice, in 1966 and 2006. They have lost in the round of 16 in four of their last five tournaments. Ronaldo, who might be playing his last world cup, would love to change it this time.
The 2016 European Champions are predicted to have an easy opening match against the team ranked 61st in the most recent FIFA world rankings because Fernando Santos has an incredibly talented team at his disposal. Portugal is a well-known footballing nation. But, despite this, they have only ever advanced to the World Cup semi-finals twice, in 1966 and 2006. They have lost in the round of 16 in four of their last five tournaments. Ronaldo, who might be playing his last world cup, would love to change it this time.
Although they had a confidence-boosting friendly victory against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi last week, Ghana enter the world cup in inconsistent form. If Ghana are to get past a defence that has only allowed two goals in their last seven games, they must put on their sharpest shooting shoes.
Although they had a confidence-boosting friendly victory against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi last week, Ghana enter the world cup in inconsistent form. If Ghana are to get past a defence that has only allowed two goals in their last seven games, they must put on their sharpest shooting shoes.
The FIFA World Cup 2014 group stage match between Ghana and Portugal was the sides' only encounter before this. After Asamoah Gyan's equaliser 10 minutes from the end overturned John Boye's own goal on the half-hour, the game ended in a 1-2 victory for Ghana.
The FIFA World Cup 2014 group stage match between Ghana and Portugal was the sides' only encounter before this. After Asamoah Gyan's equaliser 10 minutes from the end overturned John Boye's own goal on the half-hour, the game ended in a 1-2 victory for Ghana.
Neither of the teams have any injury concerns. Seasoned winger Andre Ayew will lead the attack for Ghana, which will also look forward to Mohammed Kudus’ performance in the match. The seasoned midfielder will be unfazed by the aura of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to be Portugal’s shining star in the match. At the same time, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao will be a terrific fresh talent to look forward to.
Neither of the teams have any injury concerns. Seasoned winger Andre Ayew will lead the attack for Ghana, which will also look forward to Mohammed Kudus’ performance in the match. The seasoned midfielder will be unfazed by the aura of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to be Portugal’s shining star in the match. At the same time, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao will be a terrific fresh talent to look forward to.
The Portugal vs Ghana match will be played on November 24 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Stadium 974, Doha.
The Portugal vs Ghana match will be played on November 24 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Stadium 974, Doha.
The Portugal vs Ghana match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The Portugal vs Ghana match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has been tricky for bigger teams, as both Argentina and Germany lost their opening matches against underdogs Saudi Arabia and Japan, respectively. Portugal will be cautious and settle for a circumspect 2-0 win.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 has been tricky for bigger teams, as both Argentina and Germany lost their opening matches against underdogs Saudi Arabia and Japan, respectively. Portugal will be cautious and settle for a circumspect 2-0 win.