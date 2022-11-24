Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Ghana prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Ghana prediction, time, live-streaming details

2 min read . 08:19 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up during the Portugal's official training on the eve of the group H World Cup soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at the Al Shahaniya SC training site in Al Shahaniya, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The Portugal vs Ghana match will be fans' first chance to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

On November 24, Portugal and Ghana will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign when they meet in their opening match

On November 24, Portugal and Ghana will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign when they meet in their opening match

Overview

The lowest rated team in the competition, Ghana, will be Portugal's first opponent in Group H. Portugal, one of the most-anticipated European teams to win in Qatar, will go into the match amid the controversy of Cristiano Ronaldo with his club Manchester United, which have asked CR7 not to go back to training after the end of his world cup campaign. The team led by manager Otto Addo have experienced a lot of changes recently, so they may offer something unexpected.

Teams

Portugal

The 2016 European Champions are predicted to have an easy opening match against the team ranked 61st in the most recent FIFA world rankings because Fernando Santos has an incredibly talented team at his disposal. Portugal is a well-known footballing nation. But, despite this, they have only ever advanced to the World Cup semi-finals twice, in 1966 and 2006. They have lost in the round of 16 in four of their last five tournaments. Ronaldo, who might be playing his last world cup, would love to change it this time.

Ghana

Although they had a confidence-boosting friendly victory against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi last week, Ghana enter the world cup in inconsistent form. If Ghana are to get past a defence that has only allowed two goals in their last seven games, they must put on their sharpest shooting shoes.

Head-to-Head

The FIFA World Cup 2014 group stage match between Ghana and Portugal was the sides' only encounter before this. After Asamoah Gyan's equaliser 10 minutes from the end overturned John Boye's own goal on the half-hour, the game ended in a 1-2 victory for Ghana.

Key Players

Neither of the teams have any injury concerns. Seasoned winger Andre Ayew will lead the attack for Ghana, which will also look forward to Mohammed Kudus’ performance in the match. The seasoned midfielder will be unfazed by the aura of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to be Portugal’s shining star in the match. At the same time, AC Milan forward Rafael Leao will be a terrific fresh talent to look forward to.

Date, Time & Venue

The Portugal vs Ghana match will be played on November 24 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Stadium 974, Doha.

Live-streaming Details

The Portugal vs Ghana match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has been tricky for bigger teams, as both Argentina and Germany lost their opening matches against underdogs Saudi Arabia and Japan, respectively. Portugal will be cautious and settle for a circumspect 2-0 win.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
