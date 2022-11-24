FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Ghana prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

Portugal

The 2016 European Champions are predicted to have an easy opening match against the team ranked 61st in the most recent FIFA world rankings because Fernando Santos has an incredibly talented team at his disposal. Portugal is a well-known footballing nation. But, despite this, they have only ever advanced to the World Cup semi-finals twice, in 1966 and 2006. They have lost in the round of 16 in four of their last five tournaments. Ronaldo, who might be playing his last world cup, would love to change it this time.