Possible meteorite crash in Texas sparks probe after reports of loud explosion: Watch
- NASA experts believe the object was a meteorite about two feet in diameter weighing about 1,000 pounds
The authorities in the United States are investigating a possible meteorite crash into Texas this week. The investigation started after local people reported a loud explosion that shook their homes and subsequently the local police team was alerted on Thursday evening.
