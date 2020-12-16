Post-childbirth support helps women’s careers

Many women face the prospect of a career break after becoming mothers. Some Indian firms try to ease their return to the workforce with support and mentorship programmes, after which they can seek jobs afresh. A new study finds that completing such programs has a positive effect on how women with career breaks are evaluated by recruiters.

Pavni Kaushiva of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, and Chetan Joshi of IIM Calcutta base this finding on the views of over 100 executives in eastern India. Each executive was asked to screen a woman candidate’s resume for a fictional position. While some resumes were those of applicants coming after a post-break support programme, the others were not. Participants were then asked to evaluate the women on how well they fit the job description.

The results show completing the support programme helped a woman candidate to be evaluated more positively. Support programmes assure recruiters that the candidate is capable to work after a career break, the authors say.

The study also examines recruiters’ own attitudes towards women and how these affected evaluations. Regressive executives didn’t differentiate much between applicants with and without support programmes, though they did evaluate all women who had career breaks poorly.

Indian women are as likely as men to get hired in entry-level jobs. But there are few of them in corporate leadership positions. A 2015 study says women account for only 7% of board positions for listed companies. This is why companies have an interest in policies that could increase gender diversity at senior levels.

The authors suggest these results can inform the actions of human resource departments and affect the career advice they give women after pregnancies. Recognizing the role recruiter biases play in hiring could spur companies to adapt gender diversity programmes and also target regressive executives with training.

Also read: “Women’s re-entry after a career break: Efficacy of support programs"

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via