With Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched a wave of astonishing attacks in their new Netflix series, the British Royals were were 'in a state of sadness' Thursday night, reported The Sun on 9 December.
With Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched a wave of astonishing attacks in their new Netflix series, the British Royals were were 'in a state of sadness' Thursday night, reported The Sun on 9 December.
In the new Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – late Queen Elizabeth II was even mocked. Apart from this, Britain and the Royals were branded as ‘racists’.
In the new Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – late Queen Elizabeth II was even mocked. Apart from this, Britain and the Royals were branded as ‘racists’.
The series which promises to tell the ‘full truth’ about Prince Harry and Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family, is expected to garner criticism of theRoyal family and the British media.
The series which promises to tell the ‘full truth’ about Prince Harry and Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family, is expected to garner criticism of theRoyal family and the British media.
The first three hour-long episodes were released on 8 December and three more are due 15 December on the popular video streaming platform.
The first three hour-long episodes were released on 8 December and three more are due 15 December on the popular video streaming platform.
Following the first three hour-long episodes were launched, Prince William is understood to feel betrayed by his younger brother, as the later in the series allowed personal attacks on both William and his wife Kate.
Following the first three hour-long episodes were launched, Prince William is understood to feel betrayed by his younger brother, as the later in the series allowed personal attacks on both William and his wife Kate.
Not only William, Harry even claimed that he was 'literally brought up by a group of friends in Africa'. Continuing more, Harry claimed that he wore a Nazi uniform to a party that was even featured on The Sun’s front page in 2005.
Not only William, Harry even claimed that he was 'literally brought up by a group of friends in Africa'. Continuing more, Harry claimed that he wore a Nazi uniform to a party that was even featured on The Sun’s front page in 2005.
On the other side, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen mocking the Royals and comparing their traditions to a tacky US medieval restaurant chain.
On the other side, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen mocking the Royals and comparing their traditions to a tacky US medieval restaurant chain.
While describing the meeting with (late) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan could be seen stooping ridiculously low.
While describing the meeting with (late) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan could be seen stooping ridiculously low.
"I mean it’s surreal," Meghan says in the new Netflix docu-series, adding, "We were in the car and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy right?’. And I thought it was a joke."
"I mean it’s surreal," Meghan says in the new Netflix docu-series, adding, "We were in the car and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy right?’. And I thought it was a joke."
Further more, she said, "Now I’m starting to realise, this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times — Dinner and Tournament. It was like that. I mean, I curtsied as if I was like…" and then she performed her exaggerated swoop.
Further more, she said, "Now I’m starting to realise, this is a big deal. I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times — Dinner and Tournament. It was like that. I mean, I curtsied as if I was like…" and then she performed her exaggerated swoop.
With such remarks made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex against the British Royals, Tory MP Bob Seely sought the duo to shun their titles.
With such remarks made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex against the British Royals, Tory MP Bob Seely sought the duo to shun their titles.
“Why should we allow him to keep his titles if he hates this country, the monarchy?" The Sun quoted Seely as saying. He went to add, "If I had enough time I’d be bringing in a private member’s bill… if you want to hate the monarchy, you’re Mr Windsor. Jog on. Grow up."
“Why should we allow him to keep his titles if he hates this country, the monarchy?" The Sun quoted Seely as saying. He went to add, "If I had enough time I’d be bringing in a private member’s bill… if you want to hate the monarchy, you’re Mr Windsor. Jog on. Grow up."
“I don’t know what’s gone wrong in their lives. I think they’re this pathetic, narcissistic, self-indulgent pair. They’re dreadful," Seely said.
“I don’t know what’s gone wrong in their lives. I think they’re this pathetic, narcissistic, self-indulgent pair. They’re dreadful," Seely said.
The popular video streaming channel has billed the docu-series as Harry and Meghan's love story. Another shocking addition to the ongoing Royal stint is that there is no way back for the couple, who have an £88million deal with Netflix.
The popular video streaming channel has billed the docu-series as Harry and Meghan's love story. Another shocking addition to the ongoing Royal stint is that there is no way back for the couple, who have an £88million deal with Netflix.
The docu-series began with Harry filming himself at Heathrow after finishing his last royal engagements in March 2020. In the series, Harry claimed that it is his duty to uncover the “exploitation and bribery" in the media.
The docu-series began with Harry filming himself at Heathrow after finishing his last royal engagements in March 2020. In the series, Harry claimed that it is his duty to uncover the “exploitation and bribery" in the media.
Also, the Duke of Sussex was seen complaining the British Royals could not believe his romance with Meghan would not last.
Also, the Duke of Sussex was seen complaining the British Royals could not believe his romance with Meghan would not last.
Not only this, the Royal duo attacked the media for being treated differently. Claiming that there is a huge amount of unconscious bias in the ‘Family’, Harry alleged that Meghan was treated differently from other royal brides because of her skin colour.
Not only this, the Royal duo attacked the media for being treated differently. Claiming that there is a huge amount of unconscious bias in the ‘Family’, Harry alleged that Meghan was treated differently from other royal brides because of her skin colour.
The Duke made himself clear that his mother Diana was not protected and he did not want to get the history repeated with Meghan. “My mum certainly made the most of her decision of not to make all of them with her heart and I am my mother’s son," Harry said.
The Duke made himself clear that his mother Diana was not protected and he did not want to get the history repeated with Meghan. “My mum certainly made the most of her decision of not to make all of them with her heart and I am my mother’s son," Harry said.
While Meghan too alleged in one of the scene that Palace was skeptical about her, but failed to defend them from the media and online abuse.
While Meghan too alleged in one of the scene that Palace was skeptical about her, but failed to defend them from the media and online abuse.
“At that time, I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this. I genuinely didn’t think about it," says Meghan.
“At that time, I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this. I genuinely didn’t think about it," says Meghan.
Then came Harry with his attacks on William. He said, "What people don't understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything Meghan was being put through, they had been put through as well."
Then came Harry with his attacks on William. He said, "What people don't understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything Meghan was being put through, they had been put through as well."
"So it was almost like a rite of passage. And some members of the family were like, ‘But my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently?, said Harry, adding, "'Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’. And I said, ‘The difference is the race element’."
"So it was almost like a rite of passage. And some members of the family were like, ‘But my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently?, said Harry, adding, "'Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’. And I said, ‘The difference is the race element’."
Meghan too didn't stop her from saying then. She recalled a dinner party with Wills and Kate and said, “I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like, I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
Meghan too didn't stop her from saying then. She recalled a dinner party with Wills and Kate and said, “I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like, I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
“I guess I’d started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," Meghan said, adding, "That there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door, and you go, ‘Phew we can relax now’, but that formality carries through on both sides, and that was surprising to me."
“I guess I’d started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," Meghan said, adding, "That there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door, and you go, ‘Phew we can relax now’, but that formality carries through on both sides, and that was surprising to me."
Soon after the series is out, William seemed to be ‘saddened’ with Harry's act of distancing with his brother.
Soon after the series is out, William seemed to be ‘saddened’ with Harry's act of distancing with his brother.
Netflix, in the meantime, has confirmed that all the interviews were completed by August, weeks before the Queen Elizabeth II died.
Netflix, in the meantime, has confirmed that all the interviews were completed by August, weeks before the Queen Elizabeth II died.
Buckingham Palace response:
Buckingham Palace response:
The Palace has retrained itself from commenting on the docu-series and is more focused on William and Kate as forward-looking young royals who are tackling difficult issues such as climate change and early childhood education.
The Palace has retrained itself from commenting on the docu-series and is more focused on William and Kate as forward-looking young royals who are tackling difficult issues such as climate change and early childhood education.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.