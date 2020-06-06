Post-lockdown Mideast shows signs of virus trouble returning

Countries across the Middle East are grappling with what appears to be a new surge in coronavirus cases -- offering a cautionary tale for a world gradually reopening to a new normal. Iran, the epicenter of the Mideast outbreak, is back to reporting record numbers of daily infections after relaxing restrictions over the past two months. Egypt said it expects a significant rise in cases over coming weeks. In Israel, where restaurants and bars got the go-ahead to start seating customers last week, an uptick in cases since the reopening has forced cancellation of events including meetings of parliament.