Pound, euro rise to multi-year highs on Brexit hope, weak dollar

The pound has been beholden to the twists and turns of Brexit trade negotiations as the year-end deadline for the U.K. and the EU to reach an agreement nears. With less than three weeks left to strike a deal, optimism is building again that the two sides are close to reaching last-minute accord. U.K. government bonds fell, with the yield on 10-year gilts rising as much as four basis points to 0.30% -- the highest in a week.