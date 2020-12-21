Pound plummets as coronavirus threatens UK’s supply chains with EU

The pound had its worst day since the coronavirus roiled global markets in March, as a new strain of the pathogen disrupted the U.K.’s supply chains with Europe.

Sterling tumbled 2.5% to as low as $1.3188 as Britain’s biggest port in Dover stopped all traffic heading to the continent, and after another Brexit deadline went past without results. The currency’s one-week implied volatility is the highest for a Christmas period in more than a decade.

Expectations of monetary easing by the Bank of England mounted, with money markets bringing forward bets for a 10-basis-point interest-rate cut to September, compared with March 2022 on Friday. Ten-year bonds rallied, with yields slipping as much as nine basis points, and the FTSE 100 share index fell as much as 3.3%. While the pound’s slump also reflected the dollar’s strength, the U.K. currency weakened 1.2% against the euro to 91.71 pence.

Investor sentiment was already shaky on concerns Britain could drop out of the EU at year-end without a trade agreement. Those fears are now compounded by the risk of immediate delays to food supplies from the U.K.’s biggest trading partner after a new strain of Covid-19 was discovered in Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson detailed new restrictions for London and the southeast, while several countries suspended inbound travel from the U.K.

“Once you layer Brexit on to this chaos and now the closure of Dover, I can’t see how we can avoid some disruption in the supply of perishables," said Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank, adding that a no-deal scenario could see the euro rise to 95 pence or higher. “The pound will remain sensitive to Brexit-related news in the days ahead."

Looking ‘Messy’

The moves mark a turnaround after sterling rose last week to its highest in nearly five months, on a weaker dollar and speculation that a deal might be reached on Sunday, a deadline set by the European Parliament. Talks between the U.K. and European Union will resume on Monday, with few signs that either is ready to compromise.

The relative cost of hedging a weaker sterling over year-end is at its highest since the height of the coronavirus panic in March, and the most expensive among major currencies.

“It does look pretty messy today -- it’s going to be a tricky week for U.K. investors," said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign-exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “But potential for a Brexit deal still remains on the table. That could see the overnight declines reverse just as quickly if we do get some positive movement."

More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force Sunday in London and southeast England, part of Johnson’s effort to contain an “out of control" new strain of the coronavirus.

The latest outbreak is likely to result in tougher economic restrictions to be put in place for longer, said Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG.

“The deeper, slower and more protracted slowdown will increase pressure on the BOE to implement negative rates," he said. “It increases downside risks for the pound, even if there is a last-minute Brexit trade deal."

Sticking Point

The pound has tracked every development in Brexit since the June 2016 referendum to leave the EU. One major sticking point on is access to the U.K.’s waters for fishing. The fishing industry accounts for just 0.1% of U.K. gross domestic product, but is of high political significance, with Johnson’s government seeing it as a symbol of national sovereignty.

If a trade agreement isn’t struck by the end of the month, decades of free movement of goods, services, people and capital will come to an abrupt end. British firms would revert to trading with the EU under rules established by the World Trade Organization.

That means imports and exports to the EU would be subject to WTO-negotiated tariffs -- essentially a tax on goods. The pound could fall to $1.25 by the middle of next year if no trade agreement is agreed, according to analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via