Powell can’t let markets see him sweat
Keeping low-rate path, Fed chairman appears determined not to signal premature confidence
Headed into Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, investors wondered if a brightening outlook would force an earlier increase in interest rates. Officials didn’t blink: Their forecasts showed rates wouldn’t lift off from near zero before 2024, unchanged from December.
Superficially, this is surprising. Since December, vaccines have rolled out more quickly than planned and Congress has enacted trillions of dollars of new fiscal stimulus. Officials dutifully upgraded their projections of economic growth, employment and inflation. So why no change in the path of interest rates?
