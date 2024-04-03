Powell: Fed still sees rate cuts this year; election timing won't affect decision
Most Fed officials see it as likely to be appropriate” to start cutting their key rate at some point this year, he added.
Federal Reserve officials will likely reduce their benchmark interest rate later this year, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday, despite recent reports showing that the U.S. economy is still strong and that U.S. inflation picked up in January and February.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message