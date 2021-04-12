Powell sees pickup in economic growth ahead

“We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming much more quickly," Mr. Powell said in an interview to be broadcast Sunday evening on CBS’s “60 Minutes." He said the Fed’s forecast is that the economy could produce close to one million jobs a month for “a string of months."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in