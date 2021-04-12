Powell sees pickup in economic growth ahead
- Fed chairman says job gains, economic output are about to start increasing ‘much more quickly’
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy appears to be at an inflection point, with output and job growth poised to accelerate in the months ahead as long as the Covid-19 pandemic retreats.
“We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming much more quickly," Mr. Powell said in an interview to be broadcast Sunday evening on CBS’s “60 Minutes." He said the Fed’s forecast is that the economy could produce close to one million jobs a month for “a string of months."
