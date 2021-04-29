Powell waves inflation worries away as Fed holds rates near zero

“Markets are having a hard time digesting this -- there is a split whether inflation pressures are going to end up being persistent and what this means for the Fed," said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Plc. “The Fed is saying, ‘I hear you. Inflation is going to be above 2% for a while, but I am trying to tell you we are not going to do anything about it." That means the judgment on tapering bond purchases will be measured by gains in the labor market “almost exclusively."

