Power outages, flight delays as US storm leaves trail of chaos

Temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (11 to 17 C) below normal across much of the central and eastern US, the National Weather Service said, and snow totals in parts of the Midwest have reached or are almost at record levels. Buffalo probably set a record with 77 inches (196 cm) of snowfall in part of the city from Thursday night until Saturday morning.

