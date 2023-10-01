Powerball jackpot: Almost $1 billion on line for Sunday’s draw

After no ticket won the big prize on Saturday evening, the Powerball jackpot is expected to climb to an estimated $1.04 billion for Sunday's drawings, ABC News quoted the lottery as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Powerball lottery also noted that Saturday night’s drawing for the $960 million jackpot produced white balls 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46 with red Powerball 22.

As per details, Saturday's winner would have brought home the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot ever. The winner could have been the ninth-largest lottery jackpot when factoring in Mega Million's top prizes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Powerball lottery said that the estimated cash value is $441.4 Million.

According to USA Mega, the winner, after taxes can take a one-time net payout that would amount to approximately $278 million, depending on which state he or she lives in in the USA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the winner also has an option of growing annuity and after taxes, he or she makes about $20 million a year for 29 years. However, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in about 292.2 million.

This is Powerball’s second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest jackpot in its history. Earlier on 19 July, a ticket in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot, though the winner has not yet come forward.

The lottery's drawing will be held at 10:59 pm ET Saturday (October 2 IST ) from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and will be streamed online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

