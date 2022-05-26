The US Geological Survey said a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake shook southern Peru on Thursday, though there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The quake hit at 7:02 am local time (1202 GMT), at a depth of 218 kilometers (135 miles). It was centered 13. kilometers (8 miles) west-northwest of Azangaro, close to Lake Titicaca on the border with Bolivia.

Peru's National Seismological Center said the quake had a magnitude of 6.9 and a depth of 240 kilometers.

The quake swayed some buildings in La Paz, the capital of neighboring Bolivia, as well as in Peruvian cities such as Arequipa, Tacna and Cusco, but local authorities and radio stations had no reports of damage or victims.

"For the moment, given the level of intensity at the surface, it should not generate any more damage than fear," Hernando Tavera, the director of Peru's Geophysics Institute, told RPP radio station.

"When the quake is deeper there is less shaking of the ground."

Peru, which lies on the Ring of Fire, is hit every year by at least 400 perceptible quakes.

The Ring of Fire is an area of high volcanic and seismic activity around much of the rim of the Pacific Ocean.