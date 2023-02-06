Powerful 7.8 magnitude quake kills at least 100, knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria - 10 points
Turkey earthquake today: A 7.8 magnitude quake knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday. At least a hundred people have been killed and many others are feared trapped under rubble.
At least 100 people were killed while dozens of others were trapped under rubble in Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras - about 33 km from the major city of Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday. There were at least 6 aftershocks and monitoring services are now evaluating the risk of a tsunami.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×