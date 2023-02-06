At least 100 people were killed while dozens of others were trapped under rubble in Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras - about 33 km from the major city of Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday. There were at least 6 aftershocks and monitoring services are now evaluating the risk of a tsunami.

