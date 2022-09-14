Powerful typhoon Muifa to hit Shanghai with strong winds, flooding2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 02:46 PM IST
Typhoon Muifa heading towards the heavily populated region along China’s eastern coast threatens to bring strong winds and flooding
Typhoon Muifa barreled toward Shanghai, threatening to bring strong winds and flooding to the heavily populated region along China’s eastern coast.