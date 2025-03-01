Powers of Trump and Congress collide in government shutdown fight

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) hasn’t aired any concerns about Musk usurping congressional authorities. Instead he praised Musk’s work, saying Congress has been blocked in its own efforts to find waste and abuse. Musk is “doing the job that Congress has been unable to do for decades because the bureaucrats were hiding the data," he said on Fox News. “He’s cracked the code." Johnson has also said he wants to codify the executive actions into law.