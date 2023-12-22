Prague shooting: Students jump out of university windows to escape shooter | Video
Prague shooting: In desperation to save their lives from the shooter who began firing at the masses in Prague university, students jumped out of the windows and even hid at the railings
More than a dozen people lost their lives after an armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday. In a haste to save themselves from the mass shooting, many students even jumped out of the windows of the top floor of the university buildings.
The mass shooting was done by a student of Charles University in the philosophy department building, Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek told AP.
So far there has been no link found between the mass shooting and any extremist ideology or groups.
Pavel Nedoma, the director of the nearby Rudolfinum Gallery, said he saw from a window a person standing on a balcony of the building and shooting a gun.
The building is a part of the square and faces a bridge across the river with a view of Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech presidency.
According to reports, the shooter also killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby last week. Political leaders, students, friends of the victims, and others came together to light candles at an impromptu vigil for the victims of Thursday's shooting.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said police in Prague worked overnight and all the 14 who died have been identified. Authorities did not release any names, but the Institute of Music Sciences confirmed that its head, Lenka Hlávková, was among the dead. Charles University came into existence in 1348 and the Faculty of Arts is one of its oldest educational facilities.
