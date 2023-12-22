More than a dozen people lost their lives after an armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday. In a haste to save themselves from the mass shooting, many students even jumped out of the windows of the top floor of the university buildings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many even tried to find cover by risking their lives and standing at the edge of the railing of university buildings.

A total of 15 people lost their lives in the mass shooting incident took place at a university building Czech Republic. Apart from those who lost their lives during the incident, a total of 25 people were wounded including three foreign nationals, two from the United Arab Emirates and one from the Netherlands. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mass shooting was done by a student of Charles University in the philosophy department building, Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek told AP.

So far there has been no link found between the mass shooting and any extremist ideology or groups.

Pavel Nedoma, the director of the nearby Rudolfinum Gallery, said he saw from a window a person standing on a balcony of the building and shooting a gun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The building is a part of the square and faces a bridge across the river with a view of Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech presidency.

According to reports, the shooter also killed his father earlier in the day and a man and a baby last week. Political leaders, students, friends of the victims, and others came together to light candles at an impromptu vigil for the victims of Thursday's shooting.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said police in Prague worked overnight and all the 14 who died have been identified. Authorities did not release any names, but the Institute of Music Sciences confirmed that its head, Lenka Hlávková, was among the dead. Charles University came into existence in 1348 and the Faculty of Arts is one of its oldest educational facilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

