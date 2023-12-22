Prague University Update: Who was gunman ‘David Kozak’, the ‘excellent student’ killed his father before mass shooting?
David Kozak was studying Polish history at Prague's Charles University. Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek called him an ‘excellent student’ with no criminal record.
A student opened fire on Thursday at a university in Prague, killing at least 14 people, and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, said officials, adding that the bloodshed took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student.