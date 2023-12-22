comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 10:28:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.95 2.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 729.55 2.93%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 646.75 0.44%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 233.05 0.3%
Business News/ News / World/  Prague University Update: Who was gunman ‘David Kozak’, the ‘excellent student’ killed his father before mass shooting?
Back Back

Prague University Update: Who was gunman ‘David Kozak’, the ‘excellent student’ killed his father before mass shooting?

 Livemint

David Kozak was studying Polish history at Prague's Charles University. Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek called him an ‘excellent student’ with no criminal record.

People light candles in front of the Charles University main building following a shooting at one of the university's buildings in Prague, Czech Republic, December 21, 2023. (Reuters)Premium
People light candles in front of the Charles University main building following a shooting at one of the university's buildings in Prague, Czech Republic, December 21, 2023. (Reuters)

A student opened fire on Thursday at a university in Prague, killing at least 14 people, and injuring more than 20 in the Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting, said officials, adding that the bloodshed took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student.

Police gave no details about the victims or a possible motive for the shooting at the building located near the Vltava River in Jan Palach Square. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said investigators do not suspect a link to any extremist ideology or groups. 

Czech Police have identified the gunman as a 24-year-old student ‘David Kozak’, The Telegraph reported, citing the local media. The Czech government declared Saturday a national day of mourning to honor the shooting victims, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

Who was David Kozak, Prague’s Charles University gunman? 

1) David Kozak was studying Polish history at Prague's Charles University. Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek called him an “excellent student" with no criminal record. However, the senior official did not provide any other information about him. 

2) The gunman suffered “devastating injuries" but it wasn't clear if he killed himself or was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire with officers, Vondrasek said, adding that there was "nothing to suggest that he had an accomplice."

3) He legally owned several guns — police said he was heavily armed Thursday and was carrying a lot of ammunition — and that what he did was “well thought out a horrible act," Vondrasek said.

4) Czech media stated that in the days preceding the attacks, Kozak posted on social media about his thoughts on suicide and mass murder. He was even inspired by “a terrible event abroad". 

5) Police believe the shooter killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun, just west of Prague earlier on Thursday, said Vondrasek, adding that he was also planning to kill himself. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 08:59 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App