Prepare for an unsettling monetary tightening cycle

Markets have been assuming the Fed would raise rates at every other meeting as it did in its last cycle. On Wednesday, though, Mr. Powell refused to ratify that view. “It isn’t possible to sit here today and tell you with any confidence what the precise path will be," he said. “Making appropriate monetary policy in this environment requires humility, recognizing that the economy evolves in unexpected ways. We’ll need to be nimble so that we can respond to the full range of plausible outcomes."