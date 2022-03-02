"We prepared extensively and carefully. We spent months building a coalition of other freedom-loving nations from Europe and the Americas to Asia and Africa to confront Putin. I spent countless hours unifying our European allies. We shared with the world in advance what we knew Putin was planning and precisely how he would try to falsely justify his aggression," said Biden. "We are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than ever," he said, adding that the US, along with its allies, is now enforcing powerful economic sanctions against Russia. Biden further said that they are cutting off Russia's largest banks from the international financial system and preventing Russia's central bank from defending the Russian Ruble making Putin's USD 630 Billion "war fund" worthless. "We are choking off Russia's access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come," he said.