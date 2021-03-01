A day after at least 18 protesters were killed when security forces confronted peaceful demonstrators in Myanmar, the United States has said it is preparing new measures against those responsible for the violence.

"We will continue coordinating closely with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world to hold those responsible for violence to account, and to reinforce our support for the people of Burma [Myanmar]. To that end, we are preparing additional actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup," said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the violence against protesters in Myanmar on Sunday.

"We condemn the Burmese security forces' abhorrent violence against the people of Burma and will continue to promote accountability for those responsible. We stand firmly with the courageous people of Burma and encourage all countries to speak with one voice in support of their will," Blinken tweeted.

US sanctions on military leaders

The Joe Biden-led administration earlier last week announced sanctions on two more officials of the Myanmar military following a coup that toppled the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi government.

"We will not hesitate to take further action against those who perpetrate violence and suppress the will of the people. We will not waiver in our support for the people of Burma," Blinken had said then.

Prior to this, the US had imposed sanctions on 10 current and retired top-ranking leaders of Myanmar's military. In a statement, the treasury department had said it was freezing US-based assets belonging to the sanctioned individuals.

President Joe Biden had also ordered a redirection of $42.4 million of assistance away from the Myanmar government.

"As part of today's actions, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will redirect $42.4 million of assistance away from work that benefits the Government of Myanmar, including support for reforming economic policy, to programs that support and strengthen civil society and the private sector," read a fact sheet by the White House.

However, the USAID will continue its support to the people of Myanmar with approximately $69 million in bilateral programs that will provide direct benefits to sustain and improve the health of the people of Myanmar, including efforts to maintain democratic space, foster food security, support independent media, and promote peace and reconciliation in conflict-affected regions.

What happened in Myanmar?

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Myanmar on Sunday as police and military forces "confronted peaceful demonstrations," the UN Human Rights Office said.

"Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful demonstrations, using lethal force and less-than-lethal force that – according to credible information received by the UN Human Rights Office – has left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded," the office said.

The reported casualties make Sunday the deadliest day since the military seized power on February 1, CNN reported. Security forces have begun a violent crackdown on protestors in towns and cities across the country.

Protests have been held across Myanmar since the military took over. The US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals affiliated with Myanmar's military.

