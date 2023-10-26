Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his primary objective during the conflict with Hamas as “protecting the nation" and indicated that a ground operation to eliminate Hamas “will start soon". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netanyahu, while addressing the nation said, “We are in the middle of a campaign for our existence. We set two goals for the war: to eliminate Hamas by destroying its military and governmental capabilities and to do everything possible to return our abductees home. All Hamas members are mortals - above the ground, underground, inside Gaza, Outside Gaza." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He stressed that what stands before our eyes is only one thing - saving the country , “the achievement of victory".

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has now reached its 20th day, marking the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. The Gaza health ministry reports over 6,500 casualties due to Israeli attacks, including approximately 2,700 children.

Israel PM said, “When we enter Gaza, in the continuation of the fighting, we will collect the full price from the murderers - the perpetrators of the horrific atrocities of Hamas-ISIS."

Speaking on the military arrangements, Netanyahu said that since the beginning of the war, Israel has established 600 new standby classes. “Also with many shipments of weapons that we bring from abroad, we will add more forces to this effort. We encourage citizens and help citizens to arm themselves with personal weapons for protection. We do this in a controlled manner."

The PM added, "All Hamas members are dead men walking -- above and below ground, inside and outside Gaza. Together with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Benny Gantz, the security cabinet, the chief of staff and heads of the security organizations, we are working around the clock in order to achieve the war aims until victory, and doing so without political considerations."

After Russia and China vetoed a UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan suggested that these countries might have responded more forcefully if they had faced a similar massacre.

Erdan stated, “In Israel, we are fighting for our survival. If your nations experienced a similar massacre, I believe you would respond with greater force than Israel."

Netanyahu stressed, “We are enlisting the support of world leaders to continue the campaign. Many of them understand today what we have been telling them repeatedly since 2014: Hamas is ISIS - and ISIS is Hamas."

Meanwhile, the US intends to deploy missile defences to protect its troops in the region. This development comes as both the US and Russia lead separate efforts at the UN to achieve a ceasefire for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that Israel's war with Hamas is a test for all humanity. This is a struggle between the evil axis of Iran-Hezbollah and Hamas and the axis of freedom and progress. We are children of light, they are children of darkness, and the light will overcome the darkness.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!